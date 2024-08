Football

Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Gunners Beat The Lions 2-0 Under Mikel Arteta - In Pics

On August 24, Arsenal defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park in a Premier League match. Bukayo Saka assisted Thomas Partey to secure the victory for the Gunners, marking their second win of the season under Mikel Arteta. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the 67th minute. This match also celebrated Saka's 100th Premier League win at just 22 years old.