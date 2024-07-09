Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India

The Copa America 2024 has reached it's business stage with the semi-finals beckoning. Argentina are in action against Canada in the first semi whereas Uruguay take on Colombia in the second semi-final. (More Football News)
The Canadians, who lost the opening fixture to the same opposition, will hope for a turnaround. Jesse Marsch, who ahead of the game said that he didn't need success to prove his ability after he was fired by Leeds and overlooked by the U.S. Soccer Federation.
“I felt how strongly they wanted me here, and I'm at a point in my life where I don't need all the other bull----,” Marsch said during a news conference ahead of Tuesday's match against Argentina.
For the Argentina coach, Lionel Messi's fitness was the topic of the press-conference. "Leo is good. He will be playing tomorrow,” Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni said Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Here is how you can watch Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024, 1st Semi-Final in India and in other places of the world
When and where will the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 1st semi-final match kick-off?
The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semi-final match will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 (5:30 AM IST) at MetLife Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semi-final match?
There is no official telecast of the Copa America 2024 in India.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semi-final match?
There is no official live stream for the Copa America 2024 in India.