ARG Vs CAN Live Blog: Canada Squad
Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau, Thomas McGill, Dayne St. Clair.
Defenders: Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies, Luc de Fougerolles, Kyle Hiebert, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller.
Midfielders: Ali Ahmed, Mathieu Choiniere, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Jonathan Osorio, Samuel Piette.
Forwards: Theo Bair, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Junior Hoilett, Cyle Larin, Liam Millar, Tani Oluwaseyi, Jacen-Russell Rowe, Jacob Shaffelburg.
ARG Vs CAN Live Updates: Argentina Squad
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli.
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico.
Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso.
Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Valentin Carboni, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.
Welcome to our live coverage of the curtain-raising clash of Copa America 2024, to be played between Argentina and Canada at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) on Friday (June 21). La Albiceleste are the defending champions, having defeated Brazil in the 2021 final. All eyes will be on football's larger-than-life icon Lionel Messi, who will break the record for the most Copa America appearances ever with his 35th outing today. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ARG vs CAN match, right here. (Streaming | More Football News)