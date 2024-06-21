Welcome to our live coverage of the curtain-raising clash of Copa America 2024, to be played between Argentina and Canada at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) on Friday (June 21). La Albiceleste are the defending champions, having defeated Brazil in the 2021 final. All eyes will be on football's larger-than-life icon Lionel Messi, who will break the record for the most Copa America appearances ever with his 35th outing today. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ARG vs CAN match, right here. (Streaming | More Football News)