Football

Copa America: Messi Magic Prevails As Argentina Blank Canada 2-0 In Opener - In Pics

Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the curtain-raising match of Copa America 2024 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) on Friday (June 21). La Albiceleste, who are the defending champions, kicked off their campaign with an easy win courtesy second-half goals from Julian Alvarez (49') and Lautaro Martinez (88'). Captain Lionel Messi was expectedly at the centre of it all, as he created both the chances that led to the goals. Messi also created a record for the most Copa America appearances ever with his 35th outing.