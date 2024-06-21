Football

Copa America: Messi Magic Prevails As Argentina Blank Canada 2-0 In Opener - In Pics

Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the curtain-raising match of Copa America 2024 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) on Friday (June 21). La Albiceleste, who are the defending champions, kicked off their campaign with an easy win courtesy second-half goals from Julian Alvarez (49') and Lautaro Martinez (88'). Captain Lionel Messi was expectedly at the centre of it all, as he created both the chances that led to the goals. Messi also created a record for the most Copa America appearances ever with his 35th outing.

Copa America 2024: Argentina Vs Canada | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul smiles after his side's 2-0 victory over Canada in a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring a goal against Canada
Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring a goal against Canada | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Canada during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

Lionel Messi attempts to dribble past Canadas goalkeeper
Lionel Messi attempts to dribble past Canada's goalkeeper | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, attempts to dribble past Canada's goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

Lionel Messi and Canadas goalkeeper battle for the ball
Lionel Messi and Canada's goalkeeper battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Lionel Messi, above, and Canada's goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

Angel Di Maria and Jonathan David battle for the ball
Angel Di Maria and Jonathan David battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Angel Di Maria, left, and Canada's Jonathan David battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

Lionel Messi and Derek Cornelius battle for the ball
Lionel Messi and Derek Cornelius battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Canada's Derek Cornelius battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring the opening goal
Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring the opening goal against Canada during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

Lionel Messi and Stephen Eustaquio battle for the ball
Lionel Messi and Stephen Eustaquio battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jason Allen

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and Canada's Stephen Eustaquio battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

Argentinas Cristian Romero
Argentina's Cristian Romero | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Cristian Romero goes for a header during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Canada in Atlanta.

Julian Alvarez and Alistair Johnston battle for the ball
Julian Alvarez and Alistair Johnston battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's Julian Alvarez, right, and Canada's Alistair Johnston battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Atlanta.

