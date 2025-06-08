Albania's Mirlind Daku, left, fights for the ball against Serbia's Nikola Milenković during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia at Air Albania stadium in Tirana, Albania.
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrović, center, controls the ball in front of Albania's Elseid Hysaj during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia at Air Albania stadium in Tirana, Albania.
Albania's goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha punches the ball away during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia at Air Albania stadium in Tirana, Albania.
Serbia's and Albania's players battle for head ball during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia at Air Albania stadium in Tirana, Albania.
Serbia's head coach Dragan Stojković, center, reacts during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia at Air Albania stadium in Tirana, Albania.
Serbia's Aleksa Terzić, right, fights for the ball against Albania's Elseid Hysaj during the World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia, at Air Albania stadium, in Tirana.
Serbia's Dusan Vlahović, top, jumps for the ball over Albania's Mario Mitaj during the World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia, at Air Albania stadium, in Tirana.
Serbia's Nikola Milenković, left, jumps for the ball against Albania's Rey Manaj during the World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia, at Air Albania stadium, in Tirana.
Albania's players pose for a photograph ahead of the World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia, at Air Albania stadium, in Tirana.