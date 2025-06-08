Football

Albania 0-0 Serbia, WC Qualifiers: Manaj Miss Penalty Sees Balkan Rivals Play Out Goalless Draw

Albania and Serbia drew 0-0 in the latest chapter of a charged rivalry rooted in deep historical and ethnic tensions between the Balkan neighbors. Serbia's Dorde Petrovic saved a penalty kick by Rey Manaj in the best chance of the game, which was played without Serbian fans as determined by UEFA for security concerns. Albania is second in Group K behind England with four points after three games.