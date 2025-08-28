AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht LIVE Score, UEFA Conference League Playoff: Yellow-Blacks Seek Home Breakthrough In 2nd Leg

AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht LIVE Score, UEFA Conference League Playoff: Where To Watch?
The match between AEK Athens and Anderlecht will NOT be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. You can follow the AEK Athens vs Anderlecht live scores on Outlook India for free.
To find out how to watch the match elsewhere, including in Belgium and Greece, read our live streaming guide.
AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht LIVE Score, UEFA Conference League Playoff: Welcome!
Welcome, football fans, to the start of our live coverage of the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 playoff. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the match is there for the taking in the second leg. The action in Greece starts at 11:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.