AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht LIVE Score, UEFA Conference League Playoff: Yellow-Blacks Seek Home Breakthrough In 2nd Leg

AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Live Score, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Catch the play-by-play updates from the football match at the OPAP Arena on 28 August 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Live Score UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff Second Leg
AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26: Cesar Huerta in action for RSC Anderlecht against Dender. | Photo: Instagram/rscanderlecht
Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 playoff fixture between AEK Athens and RSC Anderlecht at the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfeia, Greece, on Thursday, 28 August 2025. Both teams managed a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Brussels, with Kasper Dolberg and Niclas Eliasson getting on the scoresheet. AEK Athens will look to use their vociferous home support to their advantage as both sides will be desperate for an early breakthrough in this decisive tie. Follow the live scores and updates from the AEK Athens vs Anderlecht match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht LIVE Score, UEFA Conference League Playoff: Where To Watch?

The match between AEK Athens and Anderlecht will NOT be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. You can follow the AEK Athens vs Anderlecht live scores on Outlook India for free.

To find out how to watch the match elsewhere, including in Belgium and Greece, read our live streaming guide.

AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht LIVE Score, UEFA Conference League Playoff: Welcome!

Welcome, football fans, to the start of our live coverage of the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 playoff. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the match is there for the taking in the second leg. The action in Greece starts at 11:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
