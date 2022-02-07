Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Pro League Hockey, Live Streaming: India Face France In Opener - Full Schedule, How To Watch

The FIH Pro League Hockey will be the Indian team's first competitive assignment of the year. Here's how to watch.

FIH Pro League Hockey, Live Streaming: India Face France In Opener - Full Schedule, How To Watch
India will fancy their chances against France, South Africa and Spain.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 10:45 pm

Carrying the mantle of Olympic bronze medallists has added "some pressure" as India begin their campaign in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League Hockey with a match against France in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday. (More Hockey News)

After France, the Manpreet Singh-led side will face hosts South Africa on Wednesday. The tournament will be the Indian team's first competitive assignment of the year.

How to watch - TV channels and live streaming platform

Related stories

FIH Pro League: Indian Women’s Team Beats China 2-1 To Register 2nd Win On Trot

Live Streaming Of India Vs China, Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Where To Watch Live

FIH Pro League: Jugraj Singh, Abhishek New Faces In Manpreet Singh-Led Indian Team

The FIH Pro League Hockey match between India and South Africa will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The match starts 9:30 PM IST.

India Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh PR, Krishan Bahadur Pathak; Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh; Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad; Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.
Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Gursahibjit Singh

FIH Pro League 2022: India's full schedule

India vs France on February 8 at 21:30pm IST;
India vs South Africa on February 9 at 21:30pm IST;
India vs France on February 12 at 21:30pm IST;
India vs South Africa on February 13 at 21:30pm IST;
India vs Spain on February 26 at 19:30 pm IST;
India vs Spain on February 27 at 19:30 pm IST.

Speaking about whether the Olympic bronze medallists tag adds any pressure on his wards, chief coach Graham Reid said, "Realistically, yes, it does add some pressure, but I don't think it is more than the pressure we put on ourselves to perform well. 

"Whenever a team does well at a big event like the Olympics, I think other teams take note of that and there is a target on you. It does add extra pressure, but I think the good part about that is that we tend to play our best when we are in such situations."

World number three India will fancy their chances against both opponents. India haven't played world No. 13 France since winning the world league 2015 semi-finals.

Asked how the team has settled in South Africa ahead of the upcoming matches, Reid said, "It's great to be in South Africa. We haven't often had the chance to play here at such a high level of competition, so we view this as a great opportunity. 

"All the boys understand how difficult it is going to be against these teams here but we are very keen to get the new year off to a positive start."

India will once again play France on February 12 before concluding the tour with the second match against South Africa on February 13.

Speaking about the distinct format of competition in the FIH Hockey Pro League, Reid said, "There is a different dynamic in this tournament because you get some time between two matches against the same team, so it is a bit like a multi-nations tournament in some ways. 

"It is an interesting format which adds a different aspect for teams when they are preparing for their opponents."

Captain Manpreet echoed the coach's sentiments ahead of the game and said that the atmosphere in the team's dressing room is one of excitement.

"The players are excited to get back on the field since the Asian Champions Trophy towards the end of last year. We want to play well and settle into a good rhythm in the beginning of this year, because 2022 is a big year for us with the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games lined up this year," said Manpreet.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Pro League Hockey India Vs France India Vs South Africa Indian National Hockey Team Manpreet Singh Field Hockey Graham Reid Potchefstroom Hockey Schedule Live Streaming Preview
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat East Bengal 2-1, Keep Play-off Hopes Alive

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat East Bengal 2-1, Keep Play-off Hopes Alive

IND Vs PAK: BCCI Pours Water On Pakistan Cricket Board's Grand Plans

Live Streaming, Hyderabad FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 85

BCCI Likely To Develop '19-plus' Team To Stop India Talents From Going Off Radar

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Cancer Survivor Wins Gold As American Stars Flop On Slopes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets