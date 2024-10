Sports

FIFA WC Qualifiers: Messi's Hat-Trick Steals The Show - In Pics

A hat trick and two assists: Lionel Messi came back in style for Argentina in its 6-0 home win in a South American World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday. Messi, who missed two rounds of the competition in October due to a right ankle injury, played from start to finish on Tuesday in front of raucous fans at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium, who chanted his name after he opened the scoring in the 19th minute. It's archrival Brazil, whose coach Dorival Júnior was under pressure earlier this month, got some relief with a convincing performance in a 4-0 home win against Peru. Argentina remained as leaders of the round-robin competition with 22 points after 10 matches, three points clear of second-place Colombia, who earlier beat Chile 4-0. Uruguay, which earlier had a goalless draw with Ecuador, and Brazil come next with 16 points.