FIFA Club World Cup: Kai Havertz’s Extra-Time Penalty Helps Chelsea Win Maiden Title

The maiden title victory for Chelsea at FIFA Club World Cup also saw Cesar Azpilicueta becoming first player in the club's history to win every major trophy available at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku provided lead, Kai Havertz scored winner for Chelsea in FIFA Club World Cup final. Twitter/@ChelseaFC

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 9:09 am

Riding on goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in the final to clinch their maiden FIFA Club World Cup title on Saturday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (More Football News)

Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock by giving Chelsea the lead in the 55th minute of the game. However, the joy didn’t last long for the European champions as Raphael Veiga converted a penalty in the 64th minute to help the Copa Libertadores winners bounce back in the game.

After this, none of the teams managed to trouble the scorers and the normal time ended without a goal. However, in the extra time Kai Havertz emerged to be the hero after he converted from the spot with just three minutes left in the game.

“It’s amazing. After champions of Europe, we are now champions of the world. It sounds better,” Havertz told Channel 4.

“I was nervous (taking the penalty), I have to be honest. It’s a big penalty. It’s just crazy. It was good I kept the nerves. I am very happy.”

“I dreamed always as a kid of this. This is an amazing feeling for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, the maiden title victory for Chelsea at FIFA Club World Cup also saw Cesar Azpilicueta becoming first player in the history of the club to win every major trophy available at Stamford Bridge. The honours are Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Chelsea will next play Crystal Palace in Premier League on February 19.

