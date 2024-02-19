Esapekka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN) Of HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM celebrate on the podium in first place after winning the World Rally Championship in Umea, Sweden on 18.02.2024
Esapekka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN) Of HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM celebrate on the podium in first place after winning the World Rally Championship in Umea, Sweden on 18.02.2024
Esapekka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN) Of HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sweden in Umea, Sweden on 17 February, 2024
Advertisement
Esapekka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN) of HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sweden in Umea, Sweden on 17 February, 2024
Advertisement
Esapekka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN) Of HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sweden in Umea, Sweden on 17 February, 2024
Advertisement
Nikolay Gryazin (BUL) Konstantin Aleksandrov (BUL) are seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sweden in Umea, Sweden on 18 February, 2024
Advertisement
Competitor are seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sweden in Umea, Sweden on 18 February, 2024
Kalle Rovanperä (FIN) Jonne Halttunen (FIN) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT are seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sweden in Umea, Sweden on 18 February, 2024
Ott Tänak (EST) Martin Järveoja (EST) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sweden in Umea, Sweden on 18 February, 2024
Viitanen Marko is seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sweden in Umea, Sweden on 15 February, 2024