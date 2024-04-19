Sports

Europa League QFs: Atlanta Dash Liverpool's European Hopes - In Pics

Liverpool's hopes of winning a European trophy in Jurgen Klopp's final season as manager have been dashed. This comes after they failed to overcome a first-leg deficit against Atalanta. After a 3-0 loss at Anfield in the first leg, the Reds travelled to Italy in hopes of a comeback. Despite controlling the majority of the game, they were unable to score the required goals and lost 3-1 on aggregate. An early penalty by Mohamed Salah scored in the seventh minute after a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross was handled, gave Liverpool a glimmer of hope. However, as the first half came to a close, Salah missed a chance to equalise when he lofted the ball wide after being put through one-on-one. In the second half, Klopp's side struggled to create any meaningful scoring opportunities.