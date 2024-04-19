Sports

Europa League QFs: Atlanta Dash Liverpool's European Hopes - In Pics

Liverpool's hopes of winning a European trophy in Jurgen Klopp's final season as manager have been dashed. This comes after they failed to overcome a first-leg deficit against Atalanta. After a 3-0 loss at Anfield in the first leg, the Reds travelled to Italy in hopes of a comeback. Despite controlling the majority of the game, they were unable to score the required goals and lost 3-1 on aggregate. An early penalty by Mohamed Salah scored in the seventh minute after a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross was handled, gave Liverpool a glimmer of hope. However, as the first half came to a close, Salah missed a chance to equalise when he lofted the ball wide after being put through one-on-one. In the second half, Klopp's side struggled to create any meaningful scoring opportunities.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Atalanta players celebrate with their fans at the end of the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy. Atalanta won 1-0 and advances to the semifinals.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Liverpool's Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, from left, applaud their supporters at the end of the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy. Atalanta won 1-0 and advances to the semifinals.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Liverpool's Diogo Jota vies for the ball with Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti, left, during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Atalanta's Marten de Roon, left, kicks the ball away from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Atalanta supporters cheer on their team during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Atalanta supporters cheer on their team during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk jumps for the ball with Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, right, during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, left, fights for the ball with Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta Photo; AP/Antonio Calanni
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai reaches for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA Europa League: Liverpool vs Atalanta AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate fights for the ball with Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, left, during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.

