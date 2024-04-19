Europa League QFs: Atlanta Dash Liverpool's European Hopes - In Pics

Atalanta players celebrate with their fans at the end of the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy. Atalanta won 1-0 and advances to the semifinals.
Liverpool's Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, from left, applaud their supporters at the end of the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy. Atalanta won 1-0 and advances to the semifinals.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota vies for the ball with Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti, left, during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.
Atalanta's Marten de Roon, left, kicks the ball away from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.
Atalanta supporters cheer on their team during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk jumps for the ball with Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, right, during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, left, fights for the ball with Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai reaches for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate fights for the ball with Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, left, during the Europa League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy.