EPL: Manchester United Beat Everton To Boost Top Four Bid - In Pics

A young fan runs onto the pitch towards Manchester United's Casemiro at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 9, 2024. ()
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, right, points next to Everton's head coach Sean Dyche during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, controls the ball as Manchester United's Jonny Evans, left, challenges during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat, left, challenges for the ball with Everton's Lewis Dobbin during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Everton's Lewis Dobbin reacts after a miss during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford covers his head with his shirt during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with a penalty kick during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right is fouled by Everton's Ben Godfrey, centre, who gave a way a penalty to Manchester United during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right is fouled by Everton's Ben Godfrey who gave a way a penalty to Manchester United during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with a penalty kick during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.