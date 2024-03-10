Sports

EPL: Manchester United Beat Everton To Boost Top Four Bid - In Pics

Manchester United kept alive their faint hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four with a 2-0 win against Everton, while Arsenal prepared for their chance to seize top spot later on Saturday. United stars Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the points with first half penalties at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's team are now eight points adrift of fourth placed Aston Villa and three behind fifth placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League. Everton sit four points above the relegation zone as their winless league run extended to 11 games. Back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Manchester City had put a huge dent in United's top four ambitions. Alejandro Garnacho was the difference between the sides as his quick feet twice provoked spot-kicks. Fernandes passed over penalty duties to Rashford and Jordan Pickford was unable to deny the forward, who fired home his fifth goal in nine league games.

March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

A young fan runs onto the pitch towards Manchester United's Casemiro at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 9, 2024. ()

1/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, right, points next to Everton's head coach Sean Dyche during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

2/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, controls the ball as Manchester United's Jonny Evans, left, challenges during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

3/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat, left, challenges for the ball with Everton's Lewis Dobbin during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

4/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Everton's Lewis Dobbin reacts after a miss during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

5/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford covers his head with his shirt during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

6/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with a penalty kick during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

7/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right is fouled by Everton's Ben Godfrey, centre, who gave a way a penalty to Manchester United during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

8/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right is fouled by Everton's Ben Godfrey who gave a way a penalty to Manchester United during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

9/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Everton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with a penalty kick during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Football

