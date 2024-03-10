Sports

EPL: Manchester United Beat Everton To Boost Top Four Bid - In Pics

Manchester United kept alive their faint hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four with a 2-0 win against Everton, while Arsenal prepared for their chance to seize top spot later on Saturday. United stars Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the points with first half penalties at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's team are now eight points adrift of fourth placed Aston Villa and three behind fifth placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League. Everton sit four points above the relegation zone as their winless league run extended to 11 games. Back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Manchester City had put a huge dent in United's top four ambitions. Alejandro Garnacho was the difference between the sides as his quick feet twice provoked spot-kicks. Fernandes passed over penalty duties to Rashford and Jordan Pickford was unable to deny the forward, who fired home his fifth goal in nine league games.