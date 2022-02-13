Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
EPL 2021-22: Everton Rout Leeds United 3-0, Get 5 Points Clear Of Relegation Zone

Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane scored one goal each in the first half while Anthony Gordon scored the final goal.

The win took 16th-placed Everton to within a point of 15th-placed Leeds United in EPL 2021-22. Twitter/@Everton

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 9:11 am

Everton claimed just its second win since September in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 3-0 to move five points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday. (More Football News)

Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered Everton to victory in its first home league game under Frank Lampard.

The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Coleman and Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes, respectively.

Leeds striker Rodrigo hit the crossbar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison's 78th-minute strike deflected in off Gordon to wrap up the win.

It was another morale-boosting Goodison Park display from Everton, a week on from the 4-1 defeat of Brentford in the FA Cup. In between was a 3-1 loss at Newcastle on Tuesday.

The win took the 16th-placed Everton to within a point of Marcelo Bielsa's 15th-placed Leeds.

Roared on by a vociferous support, Everton was lively from the off, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin — back in the starting lineup after injury — playing in Gordon, who was challenged by Luke Ayling as he tried to shoot and saw Illan Meslier grab the ball.

Gordon then drilled an effort at Meslier from outside the box, before Leeds were forced into an early change as Stuart Dallas was replaced by Leo Hjelde.

A minute later Everton was in front when Donny van de Beek, making his first start on loan from Manchester United, produced a low cross, Calvert-Lewin slid in with Diego Llorente to meet it and as the ball bobbled up, Coleman was on hand to nod in from close range.

After the delirium of that moment, the Goodison faithful was almost silenced in the 18th as Rodrigo's dipping strike cracked against the bar.

The noise then cranked up again when Gordon delivered a corner from the right and Keane rose to head past Meslier. Lampard jumped for joy on the sidelines.

Rodrigo repeated his earlier trick in first-half stoppage time, rattling the bar once again with a curling shot.

Bielsa opted to make two adjustments at the break, bringing on Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw for Raphinha and Mateusz Klich, but it was Everton again on the attack in the opening moments of the second half as Gordon's shot looped into Meslier's arms.

Rodrigo lashed a shot into the stand at the other end, while Lampard sent on Dele Alli for Calvert-Lewin.

Soon after that change, Everton extended its advantage, Gordon ensuring that Richarlison's fine effort from just outside the box found the bottom corner.

