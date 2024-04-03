Sports

English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Held To 1-1 Draw By West Ham - In Pics

Tottenham lost more ground in the battle for a top-four finish after they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash. Ange Postecoglou’s side could have leapfrogged fourth-placed Aston Villa with a win and made the perfect start when Brennan Johnson tapped home early on for his fifth goal of the season. West Ham, who let a 3-1 lead slip to lose 4-3 at Newcastle last weekend, were able to respond in the 19th minute when Kurt Zouma scored from Jarrod Bowen’s corner and they could have claimed all three points.