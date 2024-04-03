West Ham's manager David Moyes, right, applauds at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.
West Ham's Kurt Zouma, right, tries to block a shot from Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.
Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, right, makes a save in front of West Ham's Kurt Zouma during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, front, duels for the ball with Tottenham's Timo Werner during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, left, duels for the ball with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.
West Ham's Kurt Zouma celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.
West Ham's Michail Antonio, left, duels for the ball with Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, left, duels for the ball with Tottenham's James Maddison during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.