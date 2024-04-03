Sports

English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Held To 1-1 Draw By West Ham - In Pics

Tottenham lost more ground in the battle for a top-four finish after they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash. Ange Postecoglou’s side could have leapfrogged fourth-placed Aston Villa with a win and made the perfect start when Brennan Johnson tapped home early on for his fifth goal of the season. West Ham, who let a 3-1 lead slip to lose 4-3 at Newcastle last weekend, were able to respond in the 19th minute when Kurt Zouma scored from Jarrod Bowen’s corner and they could have claimed all three points.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

West Ham's manager David Moyes, right, applauds at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
West Ham's Kurt Zouma, right, tries to block a shot from Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, right, makes a save in front of West Ham's Kurt Zouma during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, front, duels for the ball with Tottenham's Timo Werner during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, left, duels for the ball with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
West Ham's Kurt Zouma celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
West Ham's Michail Antonio, left, duels for the ball with Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
West Ham's Michail Antonio, left, duels for the ball with Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, left, duels for the ball with Tottenham's James Maddison during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London.

