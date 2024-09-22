Sports

English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics

Manchester United, fresh from their 7-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Barnsley, produced a scintillating first-half display to leave Crystal Palace reeling. Alejandro Garnacho, reinstated to the starting lineup in place of Marcus Rashford, nearly opened the scoring early on, only to see his effort expertly tipped around the post by Dean Henderson. The visitors continued to dominate, with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez both denied by Henderson's quick reflexes. As the half progressed, Palace gradually found their footing, with Eberechi Eze squandering a gilt-edged opportunity from the penalty spot, shooting straight at Andre Onana. The second half was a more evenly contested affair, with Fernandes curling a shot wide and Garnacho again testing Henderson with a powerful effort.