English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics

Manchester United, fresh from their 7-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Barnsley, produced a scintillating first-half display to leave Crystal Palace reeling. Alejandro Garnacho, reinstated to the starting lineup in place of Marcus Rashford, nearly opened the scoring early on, only to see his effort expertly tipped around the post by Dean Henderson. The visitors continued to dominate, with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez both denied by Henderson's quick reflexes. As the half progressed, Palace gradually found their footing, with Eberechi Eze squandering a gilt-edged opportunity from the penalty spot, shooting straight at Andre Onana. The second half was a more evenly contested affair, with Fernandes curling a shot wide and Garnacho again testing Henderson with a powerful effort.

EPL: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte, from right, applaud the fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

1/9
EPL 2024: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
EPL 2024: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

2/9
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

3/9
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, left, jumps for the ball with Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

4/9
English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson goes for a save in front of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

5/9
English Premier League 2024: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2024: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze controls the ball in front of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

6/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah runs with the ball away from Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

7/9
English Premier League Soccer Match: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
English Premier League Soccer Match: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen vies for the ball with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

8/9
Britain Soccer Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt attempts a header at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

9/9
English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, attempts a shot at goal saved by Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.

