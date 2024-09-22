English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte, from right, applaud the fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, left, jumps for the ball with Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson goes for a save in front of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze controls the ball in front of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah runs with the ball away from Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Manchester United's Christian Eriksen vies for the ball with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt attempts a header at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, attempts a shot at goal saved by Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London.