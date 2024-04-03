Sports

English Premier League: Everton Rescue 1-1 Draw With Newcastle United - In Pics

Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench to deny Newcastle United victory but could not spare Everton an unwanted record of 13 English Premier League games without victory. The England international converted an 87th-minute penalty – his first goal since October – to cancel out Alexander Isak’s first-half opener and secure a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park as the Magpies were made to pay for missed chances. Dan Burn had seen a second-half strike ruled out for offside after a VAR review and both sides were denied by the woodwork and ultimately neither got what they really needed.