Sports

English Premier League: Everton Rescue 1-1 Draw With Newcastle United - In Pics

Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench to deny Newcastle United victory but could not spare Everton an unwanted record of 13 English Premier League games without victory. The England international converted an 87th-minute penalty – his first goal since October – to cancel out Alexander Isak’s first-half opener and secure a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park as the Magpies were made to pay for missed chances. Dan Burn had seen a second-half strike ruled out for offside after a VAR review and both sides were denied by the woodwork and ultimately neither got what they really needed.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his side's first goal from a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, and Newcastle United's Dan Burn challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, and Newcastle United's Dan Burn challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, left, and Everton's Ashley Young challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Everton's Idrissa Gueye, left, and Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Everton's Ashley Young, left, and Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, left, and Everton's Idrissa Gueyechallenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

EPL 2023-24: Newcastle United vs Everton | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, centre, scores their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, inNewcastle, England.

