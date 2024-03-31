Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds his teams fans after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. The game ended in a 1-1 draw , both goals being scored late into injury time.
Brentford's Mathias Jorgensen, left reacts with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. The game ended in a 1-1 draw , both goals being scored late into injury time.
Referee Simon Hooper shows a yellow card to Brentford's Neal Maupay during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left and Brentford's Neal Maupay tussle during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Manchester United's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring his side first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, front falls as he is tackled by Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk, right vies for the ball with Manchester United's Victor Lindelof during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund heads the ball under pressure from Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left vies for the ball with Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, left and Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank shake hands just before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.