Sports

EPL: Manchester United Play Lucky 1-1 Draw With Brentford - In Pics

Manchester United were lucky to end with a 1-1 draw against Brentford in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash on Sunday (March 31). Fully against the run of the play, United took the lead in stoppage time through substitute Mason Mount’s effort past Mark Flekken. With victory in sight, United conceded three minutes later when Ivan Toney cut the ball back inside the area for the unmarked Kristoffer Ajer, who bagged his second goal in two matches to level. Brentford players kept United goalkeeper Andre Onana busy — he made four saves — and hit the woodwork four times. The uninspired display further dented MUFC’s UEFA Champions League hopes. The club is now in sixth place, eight points behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

P
Photo Webdesk
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United

Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds his teams fans after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. The game ended in a 1-1 draw , both goals being scored late into injury time.

1/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Brentford's Mathias Jorgensen, left reacts with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. The game ended in a 1-1 draw , both goals being scored late into injury time.

2/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Referee Simon Hooper shows a yellow card to Brentford's Neal Maupay during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

3/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left and Brentford's Neal Maupay tussle during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

4/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring his side first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

5/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, front falls as he is tackled by Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

6/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk, right vies for the ball with Manchester United's Victor Lindelof during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

7/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund heads the ball under pressure from Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

8/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left vies for the ball with Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

9/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester United
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, left and Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank shake hands just before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

