EPL: Manchester United Play Lucky 1-1 Draw With Brentford - In Pics

Manchester United were lucky to end with a 1-1 draw against Brentford in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash on Sunday (March 31). Fully against the run of the play, United took the lead in stoppage time through substitute Mason Mount’s effort past Mark Flekken. With victory in sight, United conceded three minutes later when Ivan Toney cut the ball back inside the area for the unmarked Kristoffer Ajer, who bagged his second goal in two matches to level. Brentford players kept United goalkeeper Andre Onana busy — he made four saves — and hit the woodwork four times. The uninspired display further dented MUFC’s UEFA Champions League hopes. The club is now in sixth place, eight points behind fifth-placed Tottenham.