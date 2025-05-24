Sports

ENG vs ZIM: England Force Follow-on After Brian Bennett's Historic Century On Day 2

Day 2 at Trent Bridge belonged largely to England, despite a spirited response from Zimbabwe led by Brian Bennett. After England declared at 565/6 following a brisk 67-run burst in the morning, Zimbabwe showed greater fight than on Day 1, thanks chiefly to Bennett, whose fluent 139 included Zimbabwe’s fastest Test century. But with little support from the rest of the order, the visitors were dismissed for 265, with Blessing Muzarabani unable to bat. Enforcing the follow-on with a massive 300-run lead, England struck again late in the day, removing both Bennett and Craig Ervine cheaply. As stumps were drawn, Zimbabwe trailed by 270 runs with only seven wickets in hand, facing an uphill battle to stay alive in this one-off Test.

Zimbabwe England Cricket
England Zimbabwe Cricket | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

England's Shoaib Bashir, second right, celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine with team-mates on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

1/5
England Zimbabwe Cricket
Zimbabwe England Cricket | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Sean Williams on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

2/5
Rothesay International test series: Zimbabwe vs England
Rothesay International Test Series: England vs Zimbabwe | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

England's Ben Stokes bowling on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

3/5
Rothesay International Test Series: England vs Zimbabwe
Rothesay International test series: Zimbabwe vs England Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

England's Sam Cook, centre, celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Ben Curran on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

4/5
Zimbabwe vs England
England vs Zimbabwe | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook batting on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

5/5
England vs Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs England | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

England's Ben Stokes batting on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

