Sports

ENG vs ZIM: England Force Follow-on After Brian Bennett's Historic Century On Day 2

Day 2 at Trent Bridge belonged largely to England, despite a spirited response from Zimbabwe led by Brian Bennett. After England declared at 565/6 following a brisk 67-run burst in the morning, Zimbabwe showed greater fight than on Day 1, thanks chiefly to Bennett, whose fluent 139 included Zimbabwe’s fastest Test century. But with little support from the rest of the order, the visitors were dismissed for 265, with Blessing Muzarabani unable to bat. Enforcing the follow-on with a massive 300-run lead, England struck again late in the day, removing both Bennett and Craig Ervine cheaply. As stumps were drawn, Zimbabwe trailed by 270 runs with only seven wickets in hand, facing an uphill battle to stay alive in this one-off Test.