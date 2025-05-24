England's Shoaib Bashir, second right, celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine with team-mates on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Sean Williams on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Ben Stokes bowling on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Sam Cook, centre, celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Ben Curran on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Harry Brook batting on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.
England's Ben Stokes batting on day two of the Rothesay International test series match between England and Zimbabwe, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.