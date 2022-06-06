ENG Vs NZ, First Test: Video Of Joe Root’s Bat Balancing ‘Magic’ Goes Viral – Watch

Joe Root has had a good start to his post-captaincy period in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman, who had relinquished the role in April following England’s 1-0 series loss in West Indies, won the Player of the Match award on Sunday against New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord’s.

Led by newly-appointed Test skipper Ben Stokes, England defeated New Zealand by five wickets, thanks to Joe Root’s unbeaten 115. In chase of 277 runs in the fourth innings, the Three Lions were 69/4 at one stage but a 90-run stand between Root and Stokes took the side out of hot water. Stokes fell on 54 but Root, the man on mission, stayed not out till the end to take England home.

Meanwhile, Root also became the joint-youngest batter to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He is the second England batter and 14th overall to achieve the feat. While there were obvious reasons for him to trend on Sunday, the batter got more attention due to a different skill.

A video of Joe Root is getting viral on social media from the just-concluded Test between England and New Zealand. In the shared clip, Root can be seen standing his bat without any support at the non-striker’s end. The incident happened in the 72nd over of the fourth innings when New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was taking his run-up to deliver the fifth ball of the over to Ben Foakes.

No doubt the netizens were awe-struck with the magic of Root and wondered how he managed to do that. Watch the video here:

I knew @root66 was talented but not as magic as this……. What is this sorcery? @SkyCricket #ENGvNZ 🏏 pic.twitter.com/yXdhlb1VcF — Ben Joseph (@Ben_Howitt) June 5, 2022

While Root’s century helped England win the game, it was debutant right-arm pacer Matty Potts’ match figures of 7/68 that laid the platform.

“To score 10000 runs and a century in the fourth innings, what a player and what a man,” said Stokes in praise of Root.

“He (Potts) took a wicket almost every time he came on, he's got amazing attitude about the game and it is very exciting to see such a good start. Hopefully it will continue. We know it's not gonna happen overnight, it will take time but its about those little things,” he added.