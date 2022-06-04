ENG Vs NZ, First Test: Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell Help New Zealand Bounce Back On Day 2

An unbeaten partnership of 180 runs between Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell put New Zealand in a commanding position at Stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against England at Lord’s, London.

After conceding a slender 9-run first-innings lead to the Three Lions on Friday, the Black Caps were 56/4 at one stage as Matty Potts (2/50) once again found himself among wickets. However, Blundell and Mitchell took New Zealand not only out of hot water but also gave them an edge in the game by the end of the day.

Mitchell and Blundell will resume their innings on Saturday at 97 not out and 90 not out, respectively.

Their partnership meant New Zealand stretched their lead to 227 runs over England, which had earlier been bowled out for just 141.

Potts, making his England debut, was again the central figure as he took two of the four Kiwi wickets to fall in the second innings, including picking up the prize scalp of visiting captain Kane Williamson for the second time in the match.

Fast bowler Potts, 23, also claimed four wickets when the tourists were bowled out for a paltry 132 in the first innings on Thursday.

England resumed at the start of play on Friday on 116/7, after 17 wickets had fallen on the opening day, but quickly subsided thanks mainly to Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Southee returned figures of 4/55 while his fast-bowling partner Boult returned 3/21.

(With inputs from AP)