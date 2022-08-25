Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC Rescue A Point Against ATK Mohun Bagan In Kolkata

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan’s wait for their maiden win in Durand Cup 222 continued as they played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The first 20 minutes of the first half saw a spirited ATKMB trying to take an early lead, bolstered by the home support. Winger Liston Colaco made a couple of brilliant moves, first in the second minute and the other coming in the 12th minute.

However, both the moves did not give the Mariners an early lead. ATKMB drew the first blood in the 40th minute when a strike by defender Ashish Rai was rebounded off Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, but it was Liston who scored on the rebound.

Mumbai could have equalised four minutes later when Greg Stewart found Bipin Singh clear with a floater, but the Manipuri's header went straight into the hands of ATKMB custodian Vishal Kaith.

Coming into the second half, ATKMB could have doubled their lead as Liston got a similar rebound of Lachenpa once again, but it was eventually cleared by Mumbai's Australian defender Rostyn Griffiths.

Mumbai equalised in the 77th minute, when Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz got an aerial ball by Sanjiv Stalin in the box and headed it into the net. With the draw, ATKMB have just one point from two matches, while Mumbai have four points from two games it played so far.

ATKMB had lost their first game against Rajasthan United 2-3.