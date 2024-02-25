Sports

Dubai Tennis C'ships: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Knocked Out By Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya In Semis

World's top-ranked women's singles tennis player Iga Swiatek was upset by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships on Friday, February 23. Swiatek was up 4-2 when Kalinskaya broke her serve back. Swiatek’s consistency began to desert her and Kalinskaya rattled off four straight games to take the first set. Swiatek saved two match points to break for 5-3 in the second and had another chance to break for 5-5 but hit the ball wide. Kalinskaya gave Swiatek her first straight-sets loss in almost a year. The 40th-ranked Kalinskaya will play 26th-ranked Jasmine Paolini of Italy in Saturday’s final.

February 25, 2024

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Anna Kalinskaya serves to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after missing a ball against Anna Kalinskaya during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball to Anna Kalinskaya during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball to Anna Kalinskaya during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Anna Kalinskaya serves to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball to Anna Kalinskaya during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

