Dubai Tennis C'ships: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Knocked Out By Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya In Semis

World's top-ranked women's singles tennis player Iga Swiatek was upset by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships on Friday, February 23. Swiatek was up 4-2 when Kalinskaya broke her serve back. Swiatek’s consistency began to desert her and Kalinskaya rattled off four straight games to take the first set. Swiatek saved two match points to break for 5-3 in the second and had another chance to break for 5-5 but hit the ball wide. Kalinskaya gave Swiatek her first straight-sets loss in almost a year. The 40th-ranked Kalinskaya will play 26th-ranked Jasmine Paolini of Italy in Saturday’s final.