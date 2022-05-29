Sunday, May 29, 2022
Dubai Para Badminton: Manisha Ramadass Wins Two Gold Medals

Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat also won a gold in men's singles SL3 by defeating compatriot Nitish Kumar 19-21, 21-17, 21-17.

Manasi Joshi also claimed gold in SL3 by defeating fellow Indian Mandeep Kaur in 43 minutes.

Updated: 29 May 2022 9:04 pm

Manisha Ramadass claimed two gold medals, while Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat also secured the yellow metal at the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International in Dubai o Sunday. (More Badminton News)

In women's SU5 category, Manisha defeated Japan's Akiko Sugino 21-17, 21-11 and then combined with Mandeep Kaur to outwit Thailand's Nipada Saensupa and Chanida Srinavakul 21-9, 21-13 in just 21 minutes.

In men's singles SL3, Bhagat, who won two gold medals at the recent Bahrain 2022 International, defeated compatriot Nitish Kumar 19-21, 21-17, 21-17 to emerge victories.

"I am very happy to keep the winning momentum in singles, but unfortunately, we fell short in mixed doubles. This win will boost my preparation and training for Canada International," the 33-year-old Bhagat said.

"Manisha is really a good emerging player in SU5 and I am sure we will deliver good results in future," Bhagat added. 

Manasi Joshi also claimed gold in SL3, beating fellow Indian Mandeep Kaur 16-21, 24-22, 21-14 in 43 minutes.

