Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024 Live Streaming- Guide

The biggest tennis tournament in Dubai is around the corner assembling world-class tennis players under one roof. Here are the top seeds, how, when and where to watch the thrilling actions live, on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk

February 17, 2024

Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024. (Photo: X|DDFTennis)
All paths lead to Dubai for one of the largest tennis tournaments of the year - the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. This includes the WTA 1000 Women’s Event and an ATP 500 Men’s Tournament. Top players from around the world will take part in this grand event, starting on February 18 Sunday. (More Tennis News)

This year marks the 32nd edition of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, which has consistently delivered on its commitment to spotlighting pivotal moments in the careers of rising stars such as Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, and Martina Hingis.

This time, as always, the tournament is dedicated to thrilling the world by bringing together the top stars of the WTA and ATP Tour battling for the silverware and a prize pot of $3,211,715 and $3,113,270 respectively.

The WTA 1000 women's competition will feature a 64-player singles draw and a 32-team doubles draw on a hard court. Meanwhile, the ATP 500 Men’s Tournament will include a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, also on a hard court. Renowned tennis player Roger Federer is recognized as the dominant force in this tournament, boasting a record 8 titles, followed by Novak Djokovic with 5 titles on the same court.

Who is participating in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024?

After the Australian Open, tennis fans can look forward to watching their favourite players in action at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. The tournament will bring the top players such as Aryna Sablenka, Iga Swiatek, Danil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden, and many others.

The top seeds who have qualified for the main draws of the WTA 1000 and ATP 500 events for the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024

Players of WTA 1000 Singles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024:

  1. Iga Swiatek

  2. Aryna Sabalenka

  3. Coco Gauff

  4. Elena Rybakina

  5. Ons Jabeur

  6. Zheng Qinwen

  7. Markéta Vondroušová

  8. GREMaria Sakkari

  9. LATJeļena Ostapenko

  10. Daria Kasatkina

  11. Beatriz Haddad Maia1

  12. Liudmila Samsonova

  13. Veronika Kudermetova

  14. Ekaterina Alexandrova

  15. Elina Svitolina

  16. Caroline Garcia

Players of WTA 1000 Doubles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024:

  1. Hsieh Su-wei |Elise Mertens

  2. Gabriela Dabrowski |Erin Routliffe

  3. Nicole Melichar-Martinez | Ellen Perez233 

  4. Storm Hunter |Kateřina Siniaková

  5. Demi Schuurs |Luisa Stefani

  6. Lyudmyla Kichenok |Jeļena Ostapenko

  7. Chan Hao-ching |Giuliana Olmos

  8. Caroline Dolehide |Desirae Krawczyk

Players of ATP 500 Singles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024:

  1. Daniil Medvedev

  2. Andrey Rublev

  3.  Hubert Hurkacz

  4. Karen Khachanov

  5. Ugo Humbert

  6. Adrian Mannarino

  7. Alexander Bublik

  8. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Players of ATP 500 Doubles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024:

  1. Rohan Bopanna |Matthew Ebden

  2. Ivan Dodig |Austin Krajicek92 

  3. Jamie Murray |Michael Venus

  4. Nathaniel Lammons |Jackson Withrow

Where to watch the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024?

All actions of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship will be available to stream on Tennis TV and WTA TV worldwide. For more information about the live telecasting of the event click here.

When is the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024 happening?

The WTA 1000 tournament is scheduled to start on February 18 and finish on February 24 at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai.

The ATP 500 tennis tournament will commence on February 26 and conclude on March 2 at the same venue.

