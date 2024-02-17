All paths lead to Dubai for one of the largest tennis tournaments of the year - the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. This includes the WTA 1000 Women’s Event and an ATP 500 Men’s Tournament. Top players from around the world will take part in this grand event, starting on February 18 Sunday. (More Tennis News)
This year marks the 32nd edition of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, which has consistently delivered on its commitment to spotlighting pivotal moments in the careers of rising stars such as Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, and Martina Hingis.
This time, as always, the tournament is dedicated to thrilling the world by bringing together the top stars of the WTA and ATP Tour battling for the silverware and a prize pot of $3,211,715 and $3,113,270 respectively.
The WTA 1000 women's competition will feature a 64-player singles draw and a 32-team doubles draw on a hard court. Meanwhile, the ATP 500 Men’s Tournament will include a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, also on a hard court. Renowned tennis player Roger Federer is recognized as the dominant force in this tournament, boasting a record 8 titles, followed by Novak Djokovic with 5 titles on the same court.
Who is participating in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024?
After the Australian Open, tennis fans can look forward to watching their favourite players in action at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. The tournament will bring the top players such as Aryna Sablenka, Iga Swiatek, Danil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden, and many others.
Players of WTA 1000 Singles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024:
Iga Swiatek
Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff
Elena Rybakina
Ons Jabeur
Zheng Qinwen
Markéta Vondroušová
GREMaria Sakkari
LATJeļena Ostapenko
Daria Kasatkina
Beatriz Haddad Maia1
Liudmila Samsonova
Veronika Kudermetova
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Elina Svitolina
Caroline Garcia
Players of WTA 1000 Doubles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024:
Hsieh Su-wei |Elise Mertens
Gabriela Dabrowski |Erin Routliffe
Nicole Melichar-Martinez | Ellen Perez233
Storm Hunter |Kateřina Siniaková
Demi Schuurs |Luisa Stefani
Lyudmyla Kichenok |Jeļena Ostapenko
Chan Hao-ching |Giuliana Olmos
Caroline Dolehide |Desirae Krawczyk
Players of ATP 500 Singles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024:
Daniil Medvedev
Andrey Rublev
Hubert Hurkacz
Karen Khachanov
Ugo Humbert
Adrian Mannarino
Alexander Bublik
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Players of ATP 500 Doubles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024:
Rohan Bopanna |Matthew Ebden
Ivan Dodig |Austin Krajicek92
Jamie Murray |Michael Venus
Nathaniel Lammons |Jackson Withrow
Where to watch the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024?
All actions of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship will be available to stream on Tennis TV and WTA TV worldwide. For more information about the live telecasting of the event click here.
When is the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024 happening?
The WTA 1000 tournament is scheduled to start on February 18 and finish on February 24 at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai.
The ATP 500 tennis tournament will commence on February 26 and conclude on March 2 at the same venue.