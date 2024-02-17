This time, as always, the tournament is dedicated to thrilling the world by bringing together the top stars of the WTA and ATP Tour battling for the silverware and a prize pot of $3,211,715 and $3,113,270 respectively.

The WTA 1000 women's competition will feature a 64-player singles draw and a 32-team doubles draw on a hard court. Meanwhile, the ATP 500 Men’s Tournament will include a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, also on a hard court. Renowned tennis player Roger Federer is recognized as the dominant force in this tournament, boasting a record 8 titles, followed by Novak Djokovic with 5 titles on the same court.

Who is participating in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024?

After the Australian Open, tennis fans can look forward to watching their favourite players in action at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. The tournament will bring the top players such as Aryna Sablenka, Iga Swiatek, Danil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden, and many others.

The top seeds who have qualified for the main draws of the WTA 1000 and ATP 500 events for the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024

Players of WTA 1000 Singles main draw at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2024: