Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Reveal Daughter’s Name After Twin Brother's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez lost a son during childbirth. The star couple shared the tragic news on April 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Reveal Daughter’s Name After Twin Brother's Death
Cristiano Ronaldo has had six children. Courtesy: Instagram (cristiano)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 1:02 pm

Football great Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed the name of their newly-born daughter on Saturday. (More Football News)

“Bella Esmeralda,” Rodriguez, 28, wrote as she shared a slideshow of photos of the baby.

Related stories

Manchester United Vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Red Devils Win 3-0

Cristiano Ronaldo Strike Helps Manchester United Share Spoils With Chelsea In English Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Support From Manchester United, Liverpool Fans At Anfield – Watch

“180422,” Rodríguez added, to mark the baby’s birthdate.

Bella Esmeralda’s twin brother died during childbirth. The star couple shared the tragic news on April 18.

Later the 37-year-old revealed that Georgina Rodriguez and their daughter are home, and thanked "everyone for all the kind words and gestures".

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

Last week, Cristiano Ronaldo shared the first glimpse of his daughter.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who rejoined Manchester United from Juventus, started dating Georgina Rodriguez in 2016 following his split from supermodel Irina Shayk.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez already have a four-year-old daughter, Alana.

The four-time Ballo d'Or winner became a father in 2010, with the birth of Cristiano Jr. (11). The Portugal captain however is yet to reveal the identity of the woman.

In 2017, the former Real Madrid player welcome twin daughters, Mateo and Eva, born via surrogacy.

Tags

Sports Football Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez Manchester United Real Madrid Juventus Portugal National Football Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read