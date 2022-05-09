Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Reveal Daughter’s Name After Twin Brother's Death

Football great Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed the name of their newly-born daughter on Saturday. (More Football News)

“Bella Esmeralda,” Rodriguez, 28, wrote as she shared a slideshow of photos of the baby.

“180422,” Rodríguez added, to mark the baby’s birthdate.

Bella Esmeralda’s twin brother died during childbirth. The star couple shared the tragic news on April 18.

Later the 37-year-old revealed that Georgina Rodriguez and their daughter are home, and thanked "everyone for all the kind words and gestures".

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

Last week, Cristiano Ronaldo shared the first glimpse of his daughter.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who rejoined Manchester United from Juventus, started dating Georgina Rodriguez in 2016 following his split from supermodel Irina Shayk.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez already have a four-year-old daughter, Alana.

The four-time Ballo d'Or winner became a father in 2010, with the birth of Cristiano Jr. (11). The Portugal captain however is yet to reveal the identity of the woman.

In 2017, the former Real Madrid player welcome twin daughters, Mateo and Eva, born via surrogacy.