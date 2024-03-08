WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma's Hat-Trick Hand UP Warriorz One-Run Win Over Delhi Capitals In Thriller - Match Report

However, the tenacious Deepti returned in the 19th over to get rid of Annabel Sutherland and Anuradha Reddy to complete her hat trick and give UP a fighting chance for a win.

The India all-rounder then accounted for Shikha Pandey in the same over.

Needing 10 off the last over, the Delhi batters struggled to keep their calm as Grace Harris picked two wickets, and UP also effected a run out to claim a famous win.

Earlier the in-form Deepti, who was elevated to the number three spot, anchored the Warriorz innings. The Indian all-rounder scored 59 off 48 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six.