Cricket

Who Will Be India's Next Head Coach? Certainly Not RCB's Andy Flower - Here's Why

The current head coach Rahul Dravid will be out of the role after the T20 World Cup and Gautam Gambhir is among the front runners but there has been no official development from the 42-year-old or the BCCI

Photo: X/ @RCBTweets
RCB head coach Andy Flower with the team. Photo: X/ @RCBTweets
info_icon

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has shown no signs of interest for India’s coaching role, and also confirmed that he has not applied for the same following his team’s IPL 2024 exit after the eliminator clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, May 22. (More Cricket News)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the position of the men’s national team head coach and the tenure for the same starting from July 1 to December 31, 2027, till the next edition of the ODI World Cup. 

 "I haven't applied. I won't be applying. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise game at the moment," Andy Flower was quoted as saying by PTI.

The current head coach Rahul Dravid will be out of the role after the T20 World Cup and Gautam Gambhir is among the front runners but there has been no official development from the 42-year-old or the BCCI. 

Andy Flower guided the 2012 England team to a Test series win in India and also has been a past of the Lucknow Super Giants and many franchises across the globe and stated that the 56-year-old was pretty much happy on how things stood at the moment.

"It's fascinating stuff and I'm working with some amazing organisations so I'm really happy with that at the moment," he added.

In Rahul Dravid’s last tournament as head coach, India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York and are placed in Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, USA and Canada. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hawk Among Predators: Ujjwal Nikam, Mumbai's Most Celebrated Lawyer, Enters The Big Poll Picture
  2. Arunachal Human Rights Body Takes Cognizance Of Complaint Over Fake Voter ID
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Kills 2 Techies With Car, Gets Bail Hours Later, Father Held, Bail Cancelled | Timeline Of Case
  4. Cong Slams BJP For Not Fulfilling Promises Made To Farmer Organisations
  5. Bengaluru: 3 'Reputed' Hotels Receive Bomb Threat, Police Rushed
Entertainment News
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar; Check Details
  2. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Opens Up On Her Bollywood Debut, Says It Was A Surreal Experience
  3. 'Love In Vietnam' First Look Unveiled In Cannes; Film's Cast Includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Kha Ngan
  4. Rupali Ganguly Shares Her ‘Airport Diaries’ As She Travels To Delhi
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Star Prabhas Has THIS To Say On His Marriage Rumours
Sports News
  1. Who Will Be India's Next Head Coach? Certainly Not RCB's Andy Flower - Here's Why
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  3. French Open: Nadal's Final Roland Garros Chapter To Swiatek's Title Defence - A Slam In Paris
  4. IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik And The Final Goodbye Kiss
  5. Who Is Ademola Lookman: Atalanta's London-Born Nigeria Winger Makes European Football History
World News
  1. Solar Mystery Solved? New Theory On Sun's Magnetic Field Emerges
  2. Macron Orders French Troops To Stay In New Caledonia 'As Long As Necessary' Amid Unrest, Protests
  3. Greenfield, Iowa Tornado: Multiple 'Fatalities' Reported As Storms Cause Destruction In US Town | What We Know
  4. Mexico Stage Collapse: 6 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  5. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Calcutta HC's OBC Status Order Sparks Political Row
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final