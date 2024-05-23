The Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has shown no signs of interest for India’s coaching role, and also confirmed that he has not applied for the same following his team’s IPL 2024 exit after the eliminator clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, May 22. (More Cricket News)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the position of the men’s national team head coach and the tenure for the same starting from July 1 to December 31, 2027, till the next edition of the ODI World Cup.
"I haven't applied. I won't be applying. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise game at the moment," Andy Flower was quoted as saying by PTI.
The current head coach Rahul Dravid will be out of the role after the T20 World Cup and Gautam Gambhir is among the front runners but there has been no official development from the 42-year-old or the BCCI.
Andy Flower guided the 2012 England team to a Test series win in India and also has been a past of the Lucknow Super Giants and many franchises across the globe and stated that the 56-year-old was pretty much happy on how things stood at the moment.
"It's fascinating stuff and I'm working with some amazing organisations so I'm really happy with that at the moment," he added.
In Rahul Dravid’s last tournament as head coach, India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York and are placed in Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, USA and Canada.