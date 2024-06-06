When Nepal Play Next? How Can They Qualify For The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s, Fixtures, Squad

The Nepal national cricket team began their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 sojourn on a losing note as they were handed a crushing six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in match 7 of their Group D encounter at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
Dutch captain Scott Edwards won the toss and put the Nepali side into bat. Backed by a vociferous crowd, Nepal batters could not handle the pace and lengths offered by the Netherlands' bowlers as they were bundled out for 106 in 19.2 overs.
In reply, the Dutch reached the target in 18.4 overs thanks to an unbeaten fifty by Max O'Dowd.
Post match, skipper Rohit Paudel was gracious in defeat. He said, "The overhead conditions was really challenging. Credit to Netherlands bowlers also. We could've done better with the bat. After getting start myself, I could've stretched more. I was moving laterally and using the crease to disturb the length. It was working for me. After the start, I could've done better. As a bowling unit we bowled well. In the field we could've done better. Result would've been different. Last one I dropped, it was very crucial. Want to thank all of them (the crowd). Was feeling like we were playing in Nepal. If we do better as batting unit, we can do better."
Nepal's Next Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Nepal will take on Sri Lanka on June 11 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
Nepal vs South Africa on June 14 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.
Nepal vs Bangladesh on June 16 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.
Nepal T20 World Cup Squad
Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee
How Can Nepal Qualify For Super 8s
If Nepal have to progress to the Super 8 stage, they need to win against Sri Lanka and by a better NRR. They should also hope that Netherlands lose their game (against South Africa on June 8).
Live Streaming Of Nepal's Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024
In Nepal, fans will be able to watch all 55 matches, played across nine host venues, LIVE and FREE on ICC.tv from June 1 to 29, 2024.