West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I: WI Field First In Gros Islet - Check Playing XIs

England have already clinched the series 3-0, and in a major news from the English camp is that John Turner has been handed a debut

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_ Jos Buttler
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot to be caught by West Indies' captain Rovman Powell | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and has opted to field first against England in the fourth T20I of the series at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Saturday, November 16. (More Cricket News)

West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, John Turner, Saqib Mahmood

West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(c), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

Explaining his decision to field, Rovman Powell said: "We are gonna bowl first, it looks like a good surface. Important to bowl well and get a good start. From a team's point of view it is better to lose the series 3-2 rather than losing it 5-0 or 4-1. We have two changes. Sherfane Rutherford comes in for Romario Shepherd and Obed McCoy comes in for Hinds. Shepherd has a tight groin. We have kept losing wickets in clusters. If the guys show good technical skills, that will be good. Today provides us an oppurtunity to correct that."

His opposite number, Jos Buttler said: "It has been a challenge for the team batting first throughout the series. But, it doesn't mean that if you win the toss, you win the game. One change for us - John Turner comes in for Jofra Archer. Our bowlers have bowled well in the series so far. Today presents a new challenge for us and we are up for it."

West Indies Vs England: T20I Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jafer Chohan

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Shamar Springer, Romario Shepherd

