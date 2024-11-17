West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I: WI Field First In Gros Islet - Check Playing XIs

Explaining his decision to field, Rovman Powell said: "We are gonna bowl first, it looks like a good surface. Important to bowl well and get a good start. From a team's point of view it is better to lose the series 3-2 rather than losing it 5-0 or 4-1. We have two changes. Sherfane Rutherford comes in for Romario Shepherd and Obed McCoy comes in for Hinds. Shepherd has a tight groin. We have kept losing wickets in clusters. If the guys show good technical skills, that will be good. Today provides us an oppurtunity to correct that."