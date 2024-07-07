After securing victory in the season opener, the Washington Freedom are gearing up to take on Texas Super Kings in match number five of the 2024 Major Cricket League (MLC) on July 8, Monday at the Church Street Park in North Carolina. (More Cricket News)
Washington Freedom led by Steve Smith defeated MI New York by 4 runs in DLS method in their campaign opener match. Last year, they finished third with six points in the regular season standings and advanced to the playoffs but was knocked out of the tournament by MI New York the same team they defeated in their season opener.
Texas Super Kings, kicked off their season on a disappointing note as they faced 12-run loss to LA Knight Riders in the opening match. The team led by Faf Du Plessis ended the 2023 MLC in the second place in the regular standings, securing a spot in the semifinals.
When is Washington Freedom Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
Washington Freedom Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 5 will be played on July 8, Monday (July 9, Tursday at 1:00 AM IST) at the Church Street Park, North Carolina.
Where to watch Washington Freedom Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
Washington Freedom Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Squads
Washington Freedom: Marco Jansen, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Akeal Hosin, Amila Aphonso, Ian Holland, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Steve Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Tye.
Texas Super Kings: Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis (c), Milind Kumar, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Zia Ul-Haq