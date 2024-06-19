Cricket

United States Super 8s Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

United States will kickstart their Super Eight campaign with a fixture against South Africa on Thursday. Here are the live streaming, opponents, venues and dates of the matches of the United States in the Super 8 stage

Monank Patel and Andries Gous for United States in T20 WC 2024. AP Photo
United States captain Monank Patel, left, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner Andries Gous during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
The United States have qualified for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after an impressive league-stage run. They defeated Pakistan and Canada in Group A to proceed further in the tournament. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Monank Patel-led side has a talented pool of players and they have the potential to upset some more big test-playing nations. They are pooled in Group 2 with South Africa, England and West Indies.

Aaron James, Andries Gous and the skipper have been impressive with the bat. Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan have shown tremendous success in the seam bowling department.

James (141 runs) and Gous (102 runs) are sixth and 14th respectively in the list of most runs by a batter in the tournament. They will start their Super 8 campaign with the match against South Africa on 19th June.

PAK Vs USA, T20 WC: 'Pressure Was On Pakistan, Knew Crowd Support Would Backfire', Says Monank Patel

Who are the United States' opponents in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8?

United States are slotted in Group 2 of the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The other sides in that group are South Africa, England and West Indies.

United States Super 8 Schedule:

The Monank Patel-led United States side will start their Super 8 campaign with a match against South Africa on June 19. They then face West Indies on June 22 and England on June 23.

Dates, opponents and venues of all three matches:

  • June 19 – vs South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

  • June 22 – vs West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

  • June 23 – vs England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Timings for the United States' Super 8 matches:

The United States vs South Africa match will be held at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). The clash against West Indies will begin at 8:30 PM Local time (6:00 AM IST). The United States vs England match will be played at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST).

United States Vs South Africa, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: USA Aim To Upset RSA In Knockout Opener

Where To Watch United States' Super 8 matches In the USA and Canada?

The Super 8 fixtures will be telecast on WillowTV network in the USA and Canada.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

For global telecast details, click HERE.

