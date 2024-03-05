UAE Vs Canada, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The second clash between UAE and Canada in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 promises to be a thrilling battle as the former playing for their pride and the latter regaining their one-day International status will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 5, Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
The United Arab Emirates cricket team has faced two defeats in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 against Scotland and Canada. They are now gearing up for the third match to see Canada once again. Muhammad Waseem's team needs to do something exceptional to end the series on a high note. In the first match, they lost by 3 wickets to Canada and in the second match, they fared even worse, losing by 8 wickets to Scotland.
Meanwhile, Canada has been a formidable team, currently leading the points table of the second tri-series of the competition playing two matches following a winning trend from the toss to winning the match. In their first match against UAE, Saad Bin Zafar's side successfully defended their target of 194 runs and then chased down the total of 198 in just 47.4 overs to secure the victory. In their second match against Scotland, they restricted the opposition to a score of 215 runs and then chased the target comfortably in only 40.3 overs, winning the match by 7 wickets. Pragat Singh's 87 played a key role in the victory.
The UAE have locked horns with Canada in the second tri-series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at its homeland in the initial match. Canada won the match by 3 wickets after successfully chasing the target of 194 runs. Nicholas Kirton played exceptionally well and made 68 off 90 not out, which was a crucial contribution to Canada's victory.
When UAE Vs Canada, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be played?
The second match between UAE and Canada at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on March 5, Tuesday at 11: 00 AM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Where to watch UAE Vs Canada, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
The UAE Vs Canada, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. The match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India. The highlights of the matches and more could be watched at ICC.TV