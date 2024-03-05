UAE Vs Canada, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Meanwhile, Canada has been a formidable team, currently leading the points table of the second tri-series of the competition playing two matches following a winning trend from the toss to winning the match. In their first match against UAE, Saad Bin Zafar's side successfully defended their target of 194 runs and then chased down the total of 198 in just 47.4 overs to secure the victory. In their second match against Scotland, they restricted the opposition to a score of 215 runs and then chased the target comfortably in only 40.3 overs, winning the match by 7 wickets. Pragat Singh's 87 played a key role in the victory.