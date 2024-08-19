Southern Brave’s all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit Turkey's Paris Olympics hero Yusuf Dikec’s celebration during the Hundred final against Oval Invincibles on Sunday, August 18 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
After taking a simple catch to send Invincibles’ Donovan Ferreira back to the hunt, Pollard celebrated the dismissal with a viral celebration of the Paris Olympic silver medallist.
The 37-year-old’s celebration gained a lot of hype on social media. Apart from Pollard, teammate Akeal Hosein also hit the Dikec-inspired celebration after picking Sam Curran’s wicket.
Talking about the final, Southern Brave won the toss and opted to have a field. After losing Dawid Malan for seven, the Invincibles put on a batting show with Will Jacks (37), Sam Curran (25), and Jordan Cox (25) all contributing.
The Invincibles scored 147, while for Brave, Hosein and Tymal Mills picked up three wickets apiece.
During the chase, the top-order got them off to a perfect start with Alex Davies (35), James Vince (24), and Leus de Plooy (20) all getting starts.
However, a sensational spell by Saqib Mahmood, who gave away just 17 runs, while picking up three wickets in his 20 balls helped the Invincibles take the title.