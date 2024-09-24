Tanzania Vs Cameroon Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: CMR Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Cameroon captain Faustin Mpegna won the toss and decided to bat first against Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) in the eighth match of ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group A. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Zafar Khan, Mohamed Omary, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Akhil Anil, Kassim Nassoro, Ally Kimote, SanjayKumar Thakor, Harsheed Chohan, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Laksh Bakrania.
Cameroon: Faustin Mpegna (c), Idriss Tchakou, Bruno Toube, Abdoulaye Aminou, Dipita Loic, Alain Toube (wk), Roger Atangana, Alexis Balla, Veron Bomnyuy, Sun Assengong, Honestly Kinga.
Having utilised the home conditions smartly, Tanzania appear to be the strongest of all sides at the tournament so far. They skittled Lesotho for just 18 runs in their opening match and then shot out Mali for 61 runs to wrap up two resounding victories in the first two matches.
On the other hand, Cameroon had a challenging start to their campaign as they lost to Ghana in their opener. But they came back strongly to beat Mali in the second match. Cameroon will have to put up an improved performance if they are to halt Tanzania's winning run.