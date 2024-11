Hardik Pandya (right) will be representing his state Baroda alongside his brother Krunal Pandya in the SMAT 2024. Photo: X

Presence of a few frontline stars like Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and its co-existence with the IPL mega auction have given the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning across venues from Saturday. With the IPL 2025 Mega Auction around the corner, which Indian star could grab attention on day 1? Can Shami stage a comeback and book a flight to Australia? Catch the live scores and updates from round 1 of the SMAT 2024, right here

LIVE UPDATES

23 Nov 2024, 07:36:50 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 1: What Are Today's Fixtures? Starts on 09:00 am IST Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Group A in Rajkot Saurashtra vs Sikkim, Group B in Indore Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh, Group C in Mumbai Starts on 11:00 am IST Haryana vs Manipur, Group C in Mumbai Chandigarh vs Puducherry, Group D in Vizag Maharashtra vs Nagaland, Group E in Hyderabad Goa vs Mumbai, Group E in Mumbai Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Group B in Indore Madhya Pradesh vs Mizoram, Group A in Rajkot Assam vs Railways, Group D in Vizag Starts on 1:30 pm IST Jammu and Kashmir vs Jharkhand, Group C in Mumbai Bihar vs Rajasthan, Group A in Rajkot Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Group B in Indore Starts on 4:30 pm IST Bengal vs Punjab, Group A in Rajkot Vidarbha vs Odisha, Group D in Vizag Baroda vs Gujarat, Group B in Indore Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Group C in Mumbai Kerala vs Services, Group E in Hyderabad