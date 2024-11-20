SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi

Sri Lanka wrapped up a 2-0 series win over New Zealand after the third ODI was rained off in Pallekele. (More Cricket News)
Will Young (56 not out) and Henry Nicholls (46 not out) had the Black Caps trundling along nicely at 112-1 after 21 overs on Tuesday, with Tim Robinson having been dismissed for nine by Mohamed Shiraz (1-23).
But the rain closed in at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, and did not let up.
Eventually, the umpires had to call off play completely, denying New Zealand the chance to restore some pride after their opening two defeats.
Data Debrief: Rain sees the good run roll on
Sri Lanka have lost only one of their last nine ODIs (W6 T1) – an eight-wicket loss against West Indies (26 October 2024).
New Zealand's Young at least was able to celebrate a ninth ODI half-century, while Nicholls fell just short of a 17th 50 in the format.