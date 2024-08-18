Cricket

Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 3

The Samoa Vs Cook Islands T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match 3 will start at 6:30 AM IST on August 19, Monday at the Faleata Oval No 2 in Apia in Samoa. Here's all the details you need to know

T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A
Representative image for T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match. Photo: File
Hosts Samoa will take on Cook Islands in the third match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A on August 19, Monday at the Faleata Oval No 2, Apia. (More Cricket News)

Samoa secured a commanding victory in their opener against Fiji, chasing down the target in just 5.1 overs with 9 wickets to spare. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Peni Vuniwaqa's side found themselves in trouble as Caleb Jasmat's team delivered an exceptional bowling performance, restricting Fiji to 62/10 all out in 14 overs. Solomon Nash and Darius Visser were instrumental in the win, taking three and four wickets respectively.

In another remarkable performance, the Cook Islands defeated Vanuatu by 9 wickets in their opening match. Ma'ara Ave won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that initially seemed questionable as Joshua Rasu's team posted 180/5 in 20 overs. However, Hayden Dickson turned the game around with an unbeaten 112 off 57 balls. Combined with contributions from Thomas Parima (32) and the skipper's 36, the Cook Islands achieved their target in 18.1 overs.

Cook Islands Squad:

Ma'ara Ave (c, wk), Milton Kavana (vc), Teaomua Anker, Liam Denny, Cory Dickson, Hayden Dickson, Aue Parima (wk), Thomas Parima, Pita Ravarua, Tomakanute Ritawa, Andrew Samuels, Oscar Taylor, Jared Tutty, Tiaki Wuatai

Samoa Squad:

Caleb Jasmat (c), Daniel Burgess, Sean Cotter, Douglas Finau, Afapene Ilaoa (wk), Emmanuel Lemana, Noah Mead. Tineimoli Misi, Solomon Nash, Darren Roache, Punapunavale Sua, Fereti Suluoto, Saumani Tiai, Darius Visser

When is Samoa Vs Cook Islands T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match 3?


The Samoa Vs Cook Islands T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match 3 will start at 6:30 AM IST on August 19, Monday at the Faleata Oval No 2 in Apia in Samoa.

Where to watch Samoa Vs Cook Islands T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match 3?

The T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, Samoa Vs Cook match will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.

