Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 3

Samoa secured a commanding victory in their opener against Fiji, chasing down the target in just 5.1 overs with 9 wickets to spare. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Peni Vuniwaqa's side found themselves in trouble as Caleb Jasmat's team delivered an exceptional bowling performance, restricting Fiji to 62/10 all out in 14 overs. Solomon Nash and Darius Visser were instrumental in the win, taking three and four wickets respectively.