IND Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Tristan Stubbs' Late Magic Seals South Africa's 3-Wicket Win Over India In Gqeberha

Tristan Stubbs’ crucial 47 runs guided South Africa to a 3-wicket victory over India in the 2nd T20I at St George’s Park. India posted a modest total of 124/6, and despite a brilliant five-wicket haul from Varun Chakaravarthy, South Africa chased down the target in 19 overs, finishing at 128/7. (Match Highlights)
One of the truths in life is that there’s a day for everyone. And today, it was Tristan Stubbs' day, overshadowing Varun Chakaravarthy's five-fer, India's late surge, and more. The four-match bilateral series is now tied at 1-1.
Under the overcast skies of Port Elizabeth, South Africa's captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first. With the sting of their T20 World Cup 2024 final loss to India still fresh in their minds, the Proteas bowlers started aggressively, making early breakthroughs. Marco Jansen struck in the very first over, cleaning up Sanju Samson for a duck--quite the contrast to his back-to-back centuries in the previous game.
The pressure continued to mount as Gerald Coetzee followed up with the key wicket of Abhishek Sharma, who was dismissed for just 4 off 5 balls.
Andile Simelane claimed his maiden international wicket by trapping India captain Suryakumar Yadav LBW for 4 off 9 balls.
