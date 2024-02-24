Welcome!
After a thrill-a-minute season-opener between last year's finalists, the Women's Premier League 2024 is now ready for another clash of two titans. The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are about to meet Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in the second match of this edition. Both teams are replete with star players who can turn the match on its head at any stage.
While Bangalore boast of proven performers like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Renuka Thakur in addition to Mandhana, the UP Warriorz have Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone in their midst. It remains to be seen who owns the game and helps kick-start their team's campaign on a bright note. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates of all the action from the RCB Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Ellyse Perry Concedes 2 Runs
Ellyse Perry came to bowl the 12th over of the innings and conceded just two runs from it. UP Warriorz still need 82 runs in 48 balls.
UPW - 76/3 (12)
Advertisement
Vrinda Dinesh Falls
Sobhana Asha is excited. She does the Hasaranga shoulder tap celebration. Slower and with the flung-up leg break outside off, Vrinda Dinesh comes down the track to drive, gets beaten, and Richa Ghosh takes over.
UPW - 50/3 (9)
Advertisement
Molineux Gets Healy!
Healy has missed a straight delivery that is faster and on a length around the middle and off stumps. Healy unfathomably defends inside the line and gropes for the ball which misses and hits the middle and off stumps.
UPW - 17/1 (2)
Advertisement
UP Warriorz Start Batting
Captain Alyssa Healy along with Vrinda Dinesh opened the batting for UP Warriorz and Renuka Singh started with the ball. Dinesh hit a boundary on the first ball she faced in the WPL career. Six runs from the first over.
UPW - 6/0 (1)
Advertisement
Innings Break!
Brief Score: RCB - 157/6 (20)
Richa Ghosh - 62 (37), Sabbhineni Meghana - 53 (44) | Rajeshwari Gayakwad: (4-0-24-2)
Target Set For UP Warriorz
RCB's Richa Ghosh completed her fifty and smashed three fours before Deepti Sharma bowled her. Shreyanka Patil smashed a six on the last delivery of the final over to post 157 on the board.
RCB - 157/6 (20)
Gayakwad Gets Meghana, Wareham
Rajeshwari Gayakwad came to bowl the 17th over after the strategic timeout and got the wicket of set batter Meghana after Healy stumped her. Georgia Wareham also holed out to Grace Harris on the fourth delivery. Sophie Molineux has joined Richa at the crease.
RCB - 126/5 (17)
Meghana Completes 50
Sabbhineni Meghana completed her fifty with a single on the first delivery of the 14th over. Richa Ghosh also slammed three fours after she reached her milestone in Saima Thakor's over.
RCB - 107/3 (14)
Ecclestone Gets Perry
It was a tossed-up delivery, Perry tried to smash it but the ball went to the fielder at covers. Saima Thakor took a brilliant catch to dismiss the batter. RCB are three down.
RCB - 58/3 (9)
Mandhana Falls
Short ball on leg, Mandhana pulls and gets a top edge towards short fine leg, where the fielder makes an excellent running grab. Both openers are back to the pavilion within the powerplay. Ellyse Perry is the new batter.
RCB - 40/2 (6)
Sophie Devine Falls
Grace Harris continued her attack and Devine tried to play a sweep shot, she was beaten and it looked plumb to the umpire. She went back early as RCB lost their first wicket. S Meghana is the new batter at the crease.
RCB - 19/1 (3)
RCB Start Batting
Smriti Mandhana along with Sophie Devine opened the batting for RCB whereas Grace Harris opened the bowling attack for UP Warriorz. She gave just three runs including a wide from her first over.
RCB - 3/0 (1)
Pitch Report
The pitch looks new and fresh. There is an even covering of grass on the strip. Dew might play a factor here, hence batting second should be a no-brainer.
What Captains Said
Alyssa Healy | UP Warriorz Captain: We will be bowling first. It's amazing to play on this kind of ground. We need to perform the job with the ball. Poonam and Athapatthu will both play important roles for us. I am excited to play here.
Smriti Mandhana | RCB Captain: We already knew that. There will be a lot of noise and support. This is how the RCB fan base is. I believe it's the same wicket as last night. 175 would be a reasonable score if we played to our strengths. We did not have a terrific campaign last year. To win the competition, all players must rise to the occasion.
Toss Update
UP Warriorz have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Thakur Singh
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Saima Thakor
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Poonam Khemnar