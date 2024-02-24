After a thrill-a-minute season-opener between last year's finalists, the Women's Premier League 2024 is now ready for another clash of two titans. The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are about to meet Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in the second match of this edition. Both teams are replete with star players who can turn the match on its head at any stage.

While Bangalore boast of proven performers like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Renuka Thakur in addition to Mandhana, the UP Warriorz have Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone in their midst. It remains to be seen who owns the game and helps kick-start their team's campaign on a bright note. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates of all the action from the RCB Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Streaming | More Cricket News)