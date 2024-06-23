The 2024 T20 World Cup is entering the business stages of the tournament where each passing game gets super important, affecting the sports and qualification scenarios of each team. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
What started off with 20 teams earlier this month, now has eight, with four of them qualifying for the semi-finals, and two teams going head-to-head in the all-important final at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
If the weather gods play spoilsport during any of the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight fixtures, the teams playing the respective game will be awarded a point each - if and when the game is abandoned or called off. There will be no option for a reserve day.
However, for a result, both teams will have to complete five overs each. With respect to a semi-final or the final, both teams will have to complete ten overs each for the result to be declared.
Teams
Super 8 Group 1
1. India
2. Australia
3. Afghanistan
4. Bangladesh
Super 8 Group 2
1. South Africa
2. West Indies
3. England
4. United States
What Happens If Rain Intervenes An ICC T20 World Cup Knockout Game?
If the rain gods show up during a knockout fixture, there are reserve days for semi-final one and the final. But, there will be no reserve day for the second semi-final with just a day gap between the second semi and the final. However, it has an extra 250 minutes scheduled if needed.