Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Reserve Day - Explained

The 2024 T20 World Cup is entering the business stages of the tournament where each passing game gets super important, affecting the sports and qualification scenarios of each team

AP
India players shelter from the rain at the T20 World Cup game in Florida Photo: AP
info_icon

The 2024 T20 World Cup is entering the business stages of the tournament where each passing game gets super important, affecting the sports and qualification scenarios of each team. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

What started off with 20 teams earlier this month, now has eight, with four of them qualifying for the semi-finals, and two teams going head-to-head in the all-important final at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. 

What Happens If Rain Intervenes An ICC T20 Super Eight World Cup Game?

If the weather gods play spoilsport during any of the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight fixtures, the teams playing the respective game will be awarded a point each - if and when the game is abandoned or called off. There will be no option for a reserve day.

However, for a result, both teams will have to complete five overs each. With respect to a semi-final or the final, both teams will have to complete ten overs each for the result to be declared. 

Teams

Super 8 Group 1

1. India

2. Australia

3. Afghanistan

4. Bangladesh

Super 8 Group 2

1. South Africa

2. West Indies

3. England

4. United States

What Happens If Rain Intervenes An ICC T20 World Cup Knockout Game?

If the rain gods show up during a knockout fixture, there are reserve days for semi-final one and the final. But, there will be no reserve day for the second semi-final with just a day gap between the second semi and the final. However, it has an extra 250 minutes scheduled if needed. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  2. Meeting Between Ladakhi Leader And Mirwaiz In Srinagar Causes Storm In Leh
  3. Shivraj Chouhan, Himanta In Ranchi To Strategise For Jharkhand Assembly Polls
  4. Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Party Reiterates Demand For CEC’s Resignation Over Alleged Poll Rigging
  5. Stop Line Violations Up By 32% In Delhi: Traffic Police
Entertainment News
  1. 'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
  2. Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Performs Puja With Mother- Watch Video
  3. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  4. Vikrant Massey Starrer '12th Fail' To Be Screened At Shanghai Film Festival
  5. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
Sports News
  1. Super 8: Afghanistan Stun Australia, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive At T20 World Cup - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Upset Australia In Kingstown; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Reserve Day - Explained
  4. UEFA Euro 2024, Round Of 16 Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  5. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Gulf Of Aden As Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier Heads Home
  2. Israel’s Latest Strike On Gaza Kills 39 As Protestors In Tel Aviv Urge Benjamin Netanyahu To ‘Stop The War’
  3. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
  4. Apple Announces iOS 18 Beta 2 Release Date With 2 Exciting New Features Confirmed
  5. NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Upset Australia In Kingstown; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS