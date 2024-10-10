Cricket

Ratan Tata: Sports Personalities, India Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist

In shocking news that flooded the Internet, Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night, aged 86

Outlook-Photo
March 23, 2009: Mumbai: Chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, poses at the launch of Nano in Mumbai on Monday Photo: Parab/OUTLOOK
info_icon

In shocking news that flooded the Internet, Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night, aged 86. (More Cricket News)

For the last few days, the former chair of Tata Sons, was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. 

Tata played a pivotal role in the expansion of the Tata Group globally, and is hailed as the titan of the Indian industry. 

The sporting fraternity has been paying tribute to the industrialist since the news broke out. 

In an official statement Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran heaped massive praises on Mr Tata, calling him a “mentor, guide and a friend.”

Tata Group is also the title sponsor of the ever-growing Indian Premier League. Adding to it, Tata Motors has been a sponsor of the lucrative league since 2018. 

TCS also became the Technology Partner of Rajasthan Royals in 2009 - the first of its kind that an IPL team had inducted a technology partner in the organisation. 

More About The Veteran Industrialist

Ratan Tata passed out of Cornell University in New York, with a B.S in architecture and joined the family firm in 1962. 

He was appointed as the chair of Tata Industries after a decade and assumed charge as chair of the Group in 1991.

It was under his watch that the Tata Group, which started operations as a textile and trading firm transformed into a global powerhouse.

