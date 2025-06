Cricket

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Dismiss Mumbai Indians, Secure Top-Two Finish

Punjab Kings secured a top-two spot in the Indian Premier League playoffs after dominating five-time winners Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday (May 26, 2025). Josh Inglis (73) and Priyansh Arya (62) smashed the Mumbai bowling and guided Punjab to 187-3 in reply to Mumbai’s below-par 184-7. Punjab will play qualifier 1 on Thursday with the winner going directly to the June 3 final. Mumbai will play eliminator 1 on Friday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans. The Titans are second in the table but could be overtaken by Bengaluru if they beat the already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.