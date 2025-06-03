Cricket

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players Miss Phil Salt In Last Practice Session Before Summit Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players participated in an intense training session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar were the centre of attraction at the practice session, which missed the opener batter Phil Salt, who had gone to England for the birth of his child. neither head coach Andy Flower nor captain Rajat Patidar addressed Salt’s availability during their pre-match media duties. The silence appears strategic. He is expected to join the RCB camp on Tuesday just before the final. The franchise is chasing its first IPL title.