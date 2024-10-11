Pakistan now have under their name the record of highest ever Test total by a team in an inning loss. The crushing innings and 47-run defeat at the hands of England in the first Test in Multan comes as a fresh embarrassment for the Shan Masood-led side which had just lost to Bangladesh at home. (More Cricket News)
When Pakistan were bowled out for 556 in the first innings, they would have thought that enough was done to at least avoid a defeat. However, little did they know about the curse that has befallen on Test sides that have touched this score in the 21st century.
Before Pakistan, two teams had been bowled out for the same score, 556, since 2000. Both of them lost. Pakistan on Friday went out of their way to lose by an innings, helping 556 all out maintain its curse.
Australia scored 556 all out against India in Adelaide in the 2003-04 tour. The match resulted in one of India's most cherished overseas victory. Rahul Dravid scored a fantastic double hundred in the first innings and then returned to get an unbeaten 74 in the second essay to guide India to a memorable four-wicket victory.
The second instance of 556 all out in this century came during the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test in Mirpur in 2012. In reply of West Indies' 527/4 declare, Bangladesh took a slender lead, scoring 556 all out. However, despite the lead, Bangladesh succumbed to 77-run loss.
Pakistan's 556 all out in the first innings was the third time this score was posted this century and yet again the curse struck. Harry Brook scored a maginficient triple century while Joe Root had to be content with a double ton as England plundered 823/7 declare, the fourth highest total in Test cricket's history.
Pakistan cracked under pressure to be bowled out for 220 in their second innings and lost the match by an innings and 47 runs. The loss extended Pakistan's winless run at home to 11 matches.