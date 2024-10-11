Cricket

Pakistan Struck By Curse Of 556: No Team Has Won A Test In 21st Century After Posting This Score

Before Pakistan, two teams had been bowled out for the same score, 556, since 2000. Both of them lost. Pakistan on Friday went out of their way to lose by an innings, helping 556 all out maintain its curse

Pakistan-england-cricket
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, left, and Shan Masood walk off the field on the lunch break during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Pakistan now have under their name the record of highest ever Test total by a team in an inning loss. The crushing innings and 47-run defeat at the hands of England in the first Test in Multan comes as a fresh embarrassment for the Shan Masood-led side which had just lost to Bangladesh at home. (More Cricket News)

When Pakistan were bowled out for 556 in the first innings, they would have thought that enough was done to at least avoid a defeat. However, little did they know about the curse that has befallen on Test sides that have touched this score in the 21st century.

Before Pakistan, two teams had been bowled out for the same score, 556, since 2000. Both of them lost. Pakistan on Friday went out of their way to lose by an innings, helping 556 all out maintain its curse.

Babar Azam reacts after his dismissal on the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and England in Multan. - AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs ENG: Have Pakistan Won Any Home Test Since Covid Era? Stat Check

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia scored 556 all out against India in Adelaide in the 2003-04 tour. The match resulted in one of India's most cherished overseas victory. Rahul Dravid scored a fantastic double hundred in the first innings and then returned to get an unbeaten 74 in the second essay to guide India to a memorable four-wicket victory.

The second instance of 556 all out in this century came during the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test in Mirpur in 2012. In reply of West Indies' 527/4 declare, Bangladesh took a slender lead, scoring 556 all out. However, despite the lead, Bangladesh succumbed to 77-run loss.

Pakistan's 556 all out in the first innings was the third time this score was posted this century and yet again the curse struck. Harry Brook scored a maginficient triple century while Joe Root had to be content with a double ton as England plundered 823/7 declare, the fourth highest total in Test cricket's history.

Pakistan cracked under pressure to be bowled out for 220 in their second innings and lost the match by an innings and 47 runs. The loss extended Pakistan's winless run at home to 11 matches.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC 2024 Highlights: AUS-W Dismantle PAK-W To Win By 9 Wickets
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt Overtakes Nida Dar To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In WT20Is
  3. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Thrash PAK-W By Nine Wickets, Move Closer To Semis
  4. India Squad For New Zealand Tests: Rohit To Lead, Bumrah Vice Captain, Shami Still Missing
  5. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Bruno Fernandes Relishing Portugal Challenge With Man United 'Not In A Positive Moment'
  2. Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min's Father Fined For Violating Child Welfare Law At South Korea Academy
  3. India Vs Vietnam, International Friendly Preview: Manolo Marquez Aims For First Win As Blue Tigers Coach
  4. Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards
  5. Chile 1-2 Brazil: Dorival Junior Expects Selecao To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  3. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  4. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Express Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu, Fire Erupts In Two Coaches
  2. All Is Well, Had Another Event To Attend: Ajit Pawar On Leaving Cabinet Meet Early
  3. PM Modi Meets Canadian Counterpart Justin Trudeau At Laos
  4. Raavan As A Symbol Resistance
  5. Being Raavan
Entertainment News
  1. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  2. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  3. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  4. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  5. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
US News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
World News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  3. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  4. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  5. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures