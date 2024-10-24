Cricket

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first in Rawalpindi in the third Test against Pakistan. Coming into this Test match, both sides are level at 1-1. England won the 1st Test whereas the hosts fought back to win the second Test with their spinners claiming all 20 wickets in Multan.

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test cricket Day 1 Photo gallery_Shan Masood
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test: Pakistan's Shan Masood, right, flips the coins for toss as England's Ben Stokes watches | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Shan Masood, right, flips the coins for toss as England's Ben Stokes watches before the start of the play of the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2/4
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test cricket Day 1 Photo gallery_Ben Stokes
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test: England's skipper Ben Stokes, right, and his Pakistani counterpart Shan Masood | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's skipper Ben Stokes, right, and his Pakistani counterpart Shan Masood smile after coin toss for the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

3/4
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test cricket Day 1 Photo gallery
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test: Pakistan's Shan Masood, left, shakes hand with his England counterpart Ben Stokes before the coin toss | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Shan Masood, left, shakes hand with his England counterpart Ben Stokes before the coin toss for the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

4/4
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test cricket Day 1 Photo gallery_Zak Crawley
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test: England's Zak Crawley, left, and Ben Duckett enter in the ground | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Zak Crawley, left, and Ben Duckett enter in the ground during the day one of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Dismisses Will Young In Pune; NZ - 76/2
  2. Global Super League Set To Start On November 26, Feature Five Franchises In Inaugural Season
  3. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi
  4. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
  5. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider
Football News
  1. Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland: Black Cats Move Clear At Championship Summit With Hard-Fought Win
  2. Fenerbahce Vs Man United, Europa League: Ten Hag-Mourinho's Mutual Admiration Society - Read Comments
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna, Champions League: Emery 'One Of Our Club's Greatest Managers' - McGinn
  5. Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan, Champions League: Thuram Scores Dramatic Winner For Inzaghi's Team
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  4. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  5. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Scores: Proteas On The Verge Of Victory Against BAN In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Eye Fast Start Against Pakistan In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider