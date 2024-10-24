Cricket

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first in Rawalpindi in the third Test against Pakistan. Coming into this Test match, both sides are level at 1-1. England won the 1st Test whereas the hosts fought back to win the second Test with their spinners claiming all 20 wickets in Multan.