Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi

Pakistan's Shan Masood, right, flips the coins for toss as England's Ben Stokes watches before the start of the play of the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
England's skipper Ben Stokes, right, and his Pakistani counterpart Shan Masood smile after coin toss for the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shan Masood, left, shakes hand with his England counterpart Ben Stokes before the coin toss for the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
England's Zak Crawley, left, and Ben Duckett enter in the ground during the day one of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.