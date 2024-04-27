Cricket

Pakistan To Play White-Ball Series In New Zealand Next Year - Check Details

During a meeting in Lahore on the sidelines of the on-going five-match T20I rubber, it was in principle decided to conduct Pakistan's tour of New Zealand after the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series, April 2024, AP photo
New Zealand are currently in Pakistan for a five-match T20I series. Photo: AP
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that its national side will tour New Zealand next year to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. (More Cricket News)

The series, sixth between the two nations since 2023, was finalised during a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO Scott Weenink in Lahore on the sidelines of the on-going five-match T20I rubber.

During the meeting it was in principle decided to conduct the tour after the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

Pakistan police commandos stand guard outside the National Stadium in Karachi, during a training session of the Pakistan cricket team. - File
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB To Seek Assurance From Jay Shah On India's Participation

BY PTI

The meeting was also attended by PCB COO Salman Naseer and Director International Cricket Usman Wahla.

As per the existing ICC FTP, New Zealand are also scheduled to tour Pakistan for a tri-nation series before the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand visited Pakistan twice in 2022/23 for a Test and white ball series and Pakistan went to New Zealand this January for a five-match T20 match rubber.

New Zealand beat Pakistan in Lahore. - null
PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I: New Zealand Take Unassailable 2-1 Series Lead Against Pakistan

BY Stats Perform

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is the country’s interior minister, also asked the NZC official to convey the position and the secure environment in Pakistan to stage for international cricket to other ICC members.

“The PCB chief spoke in reference to Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy early next year and the need for all participating nations to play in Pakistan without any concerns at all,” the source said.

