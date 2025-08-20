Pakistan Shaheens Vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Maaz Sadaqat Ton Lifts PAK to 107-Run Win

A brilliant century from Maaz Sadaqat powered Pakistan Shaheens to a commanding 107-run victory over Adelaide Strikers in the Top End T20 Series at the DXC Arena on Wednesday.
Electing to bat first, the Shaheens posted 202/6 in 20 overs, built on a superb 149-run opening stand between Maaz and Yasir Khan (51 off 35). Maaz struck 104 off 59 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, while Abdul Samad chipped in with a brisk 25. For Strikers, Harry Manenti returned 3/31.
In reply, the Strikers collapsed to 95 all out in 15.5 overs, with only Mackenzie Harvey (27 off 17) offering resistance. Mubasir Khan (3/19) led the way for Shaheens, while Faisal Akram and Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets each.
The win was Shaheens’ third of the tournament, taking them to six points. They next face Nepal on Friday, August 22, at the DXC Arena.