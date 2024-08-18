Cricket

New York Strikers Vs Caribbean Tigers Preview: When And Where To Watch MAX60 Opening Match

The Strikers have a solid squad on paper with Sri Lanka's veteran all-rounder Thisara Perera appointed as the skipper

Thisara-Perera-Sri-Lanka-cricketer-file-photo-Pro-Cricket-League
File photo of former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera. Photo: Pro Cricket League
info_icon

The MAX60 Caribbean League is set for an exciting start as New York Strikers take on Caribbean Tigers in the opening match of the tournament at the Jimmy Powell Oval Cricket Ground in the Cayman Islands on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The Strikers have a solid squad on paper with Sri Lanka's veteran all-rounder Thisara Perera appointed as the skipper. There are other experienced campaigners in the side as well. Colin Munro, Isuru Udana and Carlos Brathwaite are some other big international names. Scotland's Brandon McMullen, who impressed in the 2024 T20 World Cup, is also a part of the Strikers squad.

Ambati Rayudu. - X/ChennaiIPL
MAX60 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa In Action

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Tigers also look like a good team with Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza in the lead. Andrew Tye, Chris Lynn and Suranga Lakmal are some other big names, forming the core of the side.

Speaking about the first match Strikers' captain Thisara Perera said, "60 ball cricket is quickly redefining the way cricket is being looked at. People prefer shorter formats and it has also given an opportunity to some of the more explosive players to play with full freedom. Representing and leading New York Strikers in a tournament like this is not only a matter of pride but also gives me an opportunity learn and adapt to new situations. We are going up against an explosive batting unit in the Caribbean Tigers and I believe it will be an exciting encounter for both the teams."

New York Strikers Vs Caribbean Tigers Live Streaming Details

When is the New York Strikers Vs Caribbean Tigers match at the MAX60 2024?

The New York Strikers and Caribbean Tigers are scheduled to play at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch the New York Strikers Vs Caribbean Tigers match at the MAX60 2024?

The tournament will be streamed live on FanCode and the broadcast will be live on Sony Sports 1.

