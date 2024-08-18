New York Strikers Vs Caribbean Tigers Preview: When And Where To Watch MAX60 Opening Match

Speaking about the first match Strikers' captain Thisara Perera said, "60 ball cricket is quickly redefining the way cricket is being looked at. People prefer shorter formats and it has also given an opportunity to some of the more explosive players to play with full freedom. Representing and leading New York Strikers in a tournament like this is not only a matter of pride but also gives me an opportunity learn and adapt to new situations. We are going up against an explosive batting unit in the Caribbean Tigers and I believe it will be an exciting encounter for both the teams."