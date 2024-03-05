Nepal and the Netherlands are finally gearing up for the final match of the T20I Tri-Series 2024 after surviving a journey eliminating Namibia. The match will kick off on March 5, Tuesday at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. (More Cricket News)
Nepal kicked off the season with a disappointing start, facing defeat at the hands of Namibia by 20 runs, followed by another defeat to the Netherlands by 2 runs. However, Rohit Paudel's men quickly turned things around and proved to be a formidable challenge by seeking revenge and winning the remaining matches. They beat Namibia by 3 runs and Netherlands by 6 wickets to reach the final.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands led by Scot Edwards gained momentum and confidence right from the start. They won their first match by 2 runs and then defeated Namibia by 59 runs. The match showcased the standout performance of Michael Levitt who made 139 runs just in 62 balls. The fans were also captivated by the batting display of Sybrand Engelbrecht, who scored 75 runs off 40 balls. However, in their most recent match, the team experienced a shocking defeat to Nepal, losing by 6 wickets while chasing a target of 122 runs.
Nepal and the Netherlands have each emerged victorious against one another in the T20I Tri-Series 2024. Similarly, in the ICC CWC League 2, both teams won one match in the two encounters. Following their clash on Tuesday, the two teams will face off again in June during the World T20 group stage.
When Nepal vs Netherlands, final T20I Tri-Series 2024 match will be played?
The Nepal vs Netherlands final match at the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be held on March 5, Tuesday at 11:15 AM at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.
Where to watch Nepal vs Netherlands, final T20I Tri-Series 2024 match?
The Nepal vs Netherlands final match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tri-series on television in India.
Nepal vs Netherlands, final T20I Tri-Series 2024 match squads:
Nepal:
Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sompal Kami, Bibek Yadav, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Sagar Dhakal, Lokesh Bam, Surya Tamang
Netherlands:
Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh