When Nepal vs Netherlands, final T20I Tri-Series 2024 match will be played?

The Nepal vs Netherlands final match at the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be held on March 5, Tuesday at 11:15 AM at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Where to watch Nepal vs Netherlands, final T20I Tri-Series 2024 match?

The Nepal vs Netherlands final match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tri-series on television in India.

Nepal vs Netherlands, final T20I Tri-Series 2024 match squads:

Nepal:

Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sompal Kami, Bibek Yadav, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Sagar Dhakal, Lokesh Bam, Surya Tamang

Netherlands:

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh