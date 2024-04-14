Nepal vs Hong Kong, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

speaking of Hong Kong, the team is placed second in the Group A standings with two matches played, winning one. Unfortunately, they suffered a loss to Saudi Arabia by 55 runs in their most recent game. Despite an impressive 73 off 51 balls by skipper Nizakat Khan and a 3-wicket spell by Ehsan Khan, Hong Kong was unable to come close to winning due to Saudi Arabia's unbeatable bowling, which took down all 10 of their wickets in 18.5 overs chasing the target of 203 runs.