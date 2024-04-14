Cricket

Nepal vs Hong Kong, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Math 11 of the 2024 ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup will witness a clash between Nepal and Hong Kong. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the match live

Team Hong Kong in action at the ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match. Photo: X | AsianCricketCouncil
Nepal coming on the back of a victory over Qatar are now gearing up to take on Hong Kong in the 11th match of the 2024 ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup on April 15, Monday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat. (More Cricket News)

Nepal is currently residing at the top of Group A after both the two matches played. The team captained by Rohit Paudel, first defeated Malaysia by 5 wickets in the opening game and then defeated Qatar by 32 runs in the second match. Batting first the team displayed an amazing knock of 64 Dipendra Singh off just 21 balls and wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh’s 52 off 41 balls to post 210/7.

speaking of Hong Kong, the team is placed second in the Group A standings with two matches played, winning one. Unfortunately, they suffered a loss to Saudi Arabia by 55 runs in their most recent game. Despite an impressive 73 off 51 balls by skipper Nizakat Khan and a 3-wicket spell by Ehsan Khan, Hong Kong was unable to come close to winning due to Saudi Arabia's unbeatable bowling, which took down all 10 of their wickets in 18.5 overs chasing the target of 203 runs.

Nepal vs Hong Kong head-to-head

Nepal and Hong Kong have clashed 11 times in T20 cricket. Out of these, Rohit Paudel's side has won six matches while Nizakat Khan's side has won only 4 matches with one game ending in no result.

When Nepal vs Hong Kong, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match will be played?

The Nepal vs Hong Kong, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 15, Monday at 11:30 AM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat.

Where to watch Nepal vs Hong Kong, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.

In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.

Where to watch Nepal vs Hong Kong, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match online?

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Hong Kong cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).

Squads:

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal.

Hong Kong: Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur.

